This Online Gambling Platform Is Helping WHO’s Global Roll-Out Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Meridianbet, whose HQ is based in Malta, has already donated to the WHO’s vital COVID-19 Solidarity Response Plan.

One of the world’s largest online gambling platforms has donated money to support the World Health Organisation’s vital rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s basically the only way for companies, foundations and people to directly bolster the WHO’s fight against COVID-19 in a way that really matters, to the people that need their support the most.

In other words, the COVID-19 response plan offers a historic chance for anyone across the globe to support in the WHO’s lifesaving work. All funds, including MeridianBet’s contribution, is swiftly used to prevent, detect and protect against the deadly and often devastating effect of coronavirus.

In order to support the world’s weakest health systems and the global effort of producing vaccines, tests, better research and treatment, the WHO has estimated it needs at least $1.96 billion.

Luckily, a lot of the world’s financial players have stepped up to the challenge, with over $251,875,430 collected since the fund was launched earlier last year.

Thanks to companies like MeridianBet, the WHO has been able to support countries, particularly the world’s most vulnerable, in their efforts to roll out COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.