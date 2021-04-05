This Zero-Waste Iklin Shop Will Help You Achieve Your Earth Day Goals

We only have one world and it’s about time we started taking greater care of the place we call home. It’s Earth Day and if there’s one thing that you can take away from the iconic celebration, it’s that we can always change our habits to create a better world for us and future generations. It all starts with the first step on the path to our zero-waste journey and one low-impact store in Iklin has the attitude and accessories to help you get there.

ReRoot offers everything from household essentials to lifestyle goods, beauty products and bulk foods. Most importantly, whatever it offers is both sustainable and plastic-free, which Mother Nature will thank you for in the long run!

At the core of ReRoot’s businesses four key principles – reduce, reuse, refill and recycle. The family-run store doesn’t just offer eco-friendly products, it offers you the chance to make that small but insignificant change in your life that will prove hugely beneficial for the environment.

Whether it be using cotton produce bags for your groceries, carrying a reusable water bottle or using natural hair care products only, ReRoot helps you on your zero-waste journey… and there’s no better time to start than today – Earth Day!

The annual event has been synonymous with a number of key milestones in the quest for a more eco-friendly world, including the signing of the Paris Agreement. This year, the Biden Administration has put together a global Earth Day Climate Summit. In Malta, everyone should be put in the effort to improve their ecological footprint. The island has been named as one of Europe’s worst performers when it comes to reducing plastic waste and it also has the lowest recycling rate of plastic packaging waste in the EU. This won’t change overnight, but change never happens like that anyways. If you really want to change, then change your habits and make ReRoot your go-to for cleaning products and accessories – you won’t just be changing your ways, but you’ll be changing the world too. Tag someone who needs to change their habits this Earth Day