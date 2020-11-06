WIN: Tiles, Bathrooms And More! €300 Are Up For Grabs From This Lija Store

Bathrooms are the unsung heroes of every household. God knows how much time we’ve spent unwinding in the bath after a long day at work, or having an unusually long shower to avoid confronting that weird family member. That being said, we can all agree that all our bathrooms deserve a bit more TLC than we’re used to giving them… ….and local store Josies Bathroom Centre is here to help us out with just that – and it’s also got one hell of a prize for a lucky winner.

But before we jump into that, this is what this Maltese bathroom centre is all about. With over 50 years of experience, Josies Bathroom Centre has continuously and consistently provided customers with prime products – all at competitive prices. And this brand’s got some downright chic tiles on offer – and they’re bound to give your house the sophisticated edge you’ve been trying to achieve. Going at the very attractive price of €15 per square meter for a tile size of 120×60, Josies’ selection of Gres Polished tiles are evidence that style doesn’t have to be super expensive!

This store’s got an insanely large range of tile and ceramic brands that you can choose from – so much so that we can’t possibly fit them all in one article. Having said that, here are a couple of brands you might want to keep an eye out for. Spanish brand Cerámicas Gala has based its progress on the principles of quality, design, and productivity, helping it become one of the leading companies in its sector. Josies Bathroom Centre was it’s first export company thirty seven years ago for sanitary ware and when this company started releasing tiles seven years ago, they were again their first export company! Josies also stocks products from Italian tile manufacturer Atlas Concorde – a company that has established itself as the current world market leader in the ceramic industry. This Italian company has a sister company – Ceramiche Refin – which is a part of the Concorde Group, that is the second-largest ceramic group in Europe. And lastly, Ceramiche Piemme from Italy, where renowned Maltese designer Gordon Guillaumier works. Check out Josies full range of tiles right here and start making your dream home a reality.

Thinking of visiting this store? Good news, because Josies Bathroom Centre has just kicked off a warehouse sale on its end-of-stock items. So write up a shopping list, grab a friend or loved one, and head on down to this store to benefit from some crazy offers. Now we get how COVID-19 might put you off of heading on your next shopping spree… …but Josies Bathroom Centre is taking all the measures necessary to ensure a safe environment for its customers and staff members alike. Not only is the Josies Bathroom Centre showroom disinfected regularly, but a number of air purifiers have also been installed. Neat!