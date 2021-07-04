Too Fly For WiFi: Maltese Personalities Prove Endless 5G Data Lets You Stay Connected Wherever You Are
Staying connected to the internet is more than essential in this modern age – it’s basically right under “breathing” and “eating and drinking” in the contemporary essentials list.
So when Melita rolled out its 5G network this year, some of Malta’s most creative, active and inspirational people knew it meant one thing: being able to connect with their audiences easier and more efficiently than ever.
And they wouldn’t be wasting time waiting around for any loading screens either.
Now technically, 3G and 4.5G still keeps you locked into the internet and able to upload, post, surf or stream to your heart’s content.
But there’s just something super special about using 5G, and it’s not just the incredible speed.
You can do so much more using Melita’s Endless 5G Data, from uploading videos to sharing your crazy life in real-time. And if you’re good on the data, endless calls and SMS might just do the trick for you.
Now, 5G is still pretty new for Malta, so you might need a hand trying to understand why it’s so essential in your everyday life.
So here are four leading Maltese personalities breaking down why access to 5G is key to their success.
1. Deedee Clarke – Dancer/Choreographer
“Video so clear you won’t miss a step.”
Between creating original choreography for clients, teaching classes online or presenting new moves remotely, 5G is important to helping Deedee air the dance moves she’s brought to life in high quality – without a spot of lag.
2. Kurt Arrigo – Sea and Yacht Photographer
“Connection so fast you can upload from anywhere.”
Kurt’s photography has always been characterised by breaking boundaries, and constantly working remotely means that access to 5G data is the best way for him to send large, high-quality photos via a mobile internet network without any interruption.
3. MTEAM – Musicians
“Connection so smooth we can make music together.”
Having come together during the pandemic, finding a way to share new beats and write and practice together online was essential. The hitmakers were able to collaborate and perform their latest hit via the super-fast 5G network, perfect for helping musicians create music on the fly thanks to its low latency.
4. Lara Azzopardi – Nurse, Producer, Actress and Influencer
“Experiences so real you’d think you were there.”
Bubbling with life and a spark for adventure, Lara can keep her followers up to date with the latest experiences and journeys on her favourite social media platform – and with 5G, her followers will never miss out on any of her photos or videos.
If you haven’t yet jumped onto the 5G train, now is the time to take the next step towards better connectivity.
Whether you are looking to instant internet access, quick upload times or to jump onto the latest stream, signing up for Melita’s Endless 5G Data may just be the best choice you make in 2021.
Tags someone who needs some 5G in their life!