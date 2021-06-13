Are you a fellow UK national meandering the islands of Malta somewhat long-term? Maybe you’re married to a Maltese or moved here to work under the (scorching) sun. Either way, if you are a UK national and moved to Malta before January 2021, then you need to make sure your rights are protected under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement ASAP.

I plan to stay in Malta – what should I do next? Congratulations on your decision! Whether you’re a temporary resident, moved here at the end of 2020 or already have residency in Malta, you need to make an appointment to apply for a NEW residency card before 30th June. How do I apply? Sigh a breath of relief, because the process is fairly simple. If you already have a residency card, you should have received a letter from Identity Malta informing you of the need to reapply. The letter includes all the steps you need to take and the required documents needed.

Make sure to bring all your necessary documents with you. This includes an original UK passport and a copy of your UK passport bio page, your current residency document and a copy and other specificities according to your status. For more detailed information, be sure to check out British High Commission’s Living in Malta page for information on steps you may need to take, including actions related to healthcare and passports. Identity Malta will be able to tell you whether you need to take more action. But don’t leave it until the eleventh hour to get it sorted, get in touch with them on [email protected] You’ve got until June 30th 2021 to make an appointment and make sure all your paperwork is in order, which is in just 20 days.

What if I’ve just moved last year and don’t have a residency card yet? If you arrived late last year and have not registered for residency, or if your residence is expired, be sure to contact Identity Malta about your case on [email protected].

So make sure you apply for a new card now or risk losing your right to work and live in Malta! If you’ve been a responsible adult and have already applied for a new card, take this as your reminder to get in touch with Identity Malta to make sure your application is progressing. And if it has been processed, it is very likely that your card is ready to be picked up, so head on over to Identity Malta to collect your card ASAP!

Still stuck? You can also contact the International Organisation for Migration or IOM if you have any difficulties. You’ll find details of how they can help on the British High Commission’s Living page. Lastly, help others in Malta’s British community by spreading the word. Moving to Malta might have been a pivotal moment in your life. Don’t throw it all away because you forgot to sort your residency card! So, if you are a UK national or a family member of a UK national who settled in Malta before the end of last year, apply for the new card before June 30th to ensure your lifelong rights are protected. Tag a UK national living in Malta now who needs to read this!