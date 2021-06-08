This Company In Malta Is Giving A Boost To The Fight Against COVID-19 In India

Malta may have won the war against COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is a thing of the past just yet.

In other parts of the world, countries are still struggling to contain the virus with India being one of the worst-hit nations this year.

India has recently experienced a crushing second wave of the virus that saw hospitals overrun with patients and a devastating deficit of oxygen tanks, resulting in a spike in deaths.

The situation is proving better now with daily cases starting to fall and states, like Delhi and Mumbai, opening partially.

However, the situation is far from ideal, and the country is also faced with its next biggest problem – a lagging vaccine drive and a new, more infectious variant.

India has a long road ahead in the fight against COVID-19 but Meridianbet is making that journey a little easier with a generous donation.

The online betting site has donated a total of €2,000 to UNICEF to help India fight the pandemic.

That donation will go some way towards ensuring that India takes care of its people as they continue to battle COVID-19 and ramp up its vaccination efforts so that we can all return to some sense of normality one day.

Meridianbet’s effort shows how even a company based in Malta can make a difference elsewhere and improve the health and wellbeing of those who are not as fortunate as we are.

