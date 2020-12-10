Get Recruited! Kick Off 2021 With A New Job On This Maltese Website

If global events this year have taught us anything, it is that some things exist beyond our control, say the pandemic. But other things, like relationships, hobbies and work are very much in our hands. If you’re looking to shake up your life in ways you can control – why not take the plunge and start the new year with a fresh new job? There’s never been a better time to start a new chapter in your career, so be sure to start your search with experts who can help land you your dream job. Enter VacancyCentre (VC)

It’s a sleek new website to help you beat the employment blues. And while it is indeed a new online portal, their team have 20 years of expertise in the recruitment sector, so you know you’re in super capable hands. Be sure to check out their exciting jobs if you’re looking for work in Finance , Compliance & Technology. They also have a dedicated team to service supporting functions. Are you an avid tech-head looking for your latest challenge? Or maybe a finance or compliance professional looking to undertake your next career move? Your next job is probably listed on VC. Here’s what makes VC stand out. Bespoke services

This is no ordinary jobs site. As a job-hunter, you’ll register and upload your CV to begin the process. After you’re set-up, one of their recruiters will contact you within the hour, either by email or telephone to set up an interview. This will allow them to better understand your profile details, skills background and expectations to meet your specific career needs. And while they work their recruitment magic, you can continue to browse other jobs and apply just by clicking the Apply button. Simple! Plus, by browsing while they match you with companies, you’ll also help them form a better idea of who you are and where you want to go. Top Career Advice

Ok, so you want to embark on a new employment adventure, but what if you’re unsure of where you want to go? VC’s crew have decades worth of experience as talented job hunters to help you head in the right direction thanks to their bespoke advice. Besides advice on your actual career direction, they also have an HR & Employment Advisory service to help you with any questions you may wish to throw at them on the nitty-gritty of employment: taxes, leave, employment law and whatever other answers you might need. Nifty features