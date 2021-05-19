The Valletta Design Cluster: A Central Hub for Designers and Start-Ups

For a little dot in the Mediterranean, Malta’s rich art scene packs a punch. Just as we resurface from a COVID-19 crisis that shut the entire creative industry down, a new community space is offering artists a platform for dialogue and empowerment. The Valletta Design Cluster is a fresh, stimulating space to bring artistic, innovative ideas to life.

Valletta Design Cluster

It was built in the iconic, 17th-century slaughterhouse at the bottom of Valletta, known as the Old Abattoir or (il-Biċċerija l-Antika). Now, after three years of work under the wheel of the Valletta Cultural Agency, the Cluster is ushering exciting chapter history, as a platform for design, entrepreneurship and social impact. As a space, the Cluster was designed to nurture visions that disrupt the status quo and add something to the community through the work of artists. In honour of this, the Cluster is equipped with art studios, co-working areas, a state-of-the-art workshop room, and even a first-rate kitchen for culinary creatives. It’s also open to the public, with access to the revamped central courtyard and rooftop community garden.

Community Garden

These parts of Valletta Design Cluster are open and free during regular opening hours. Go up and take in great views of the capital and maybe catch an artist taking a break and ask them what about their latest VDC project. Are you a creative with disruptive ideas? This is how you get involved at the Cluster.

Studios

All the facilities for cultural and creative practitioners are available through an affordable membership scheme, either as a regular member or as a studio-based one. Regular membership is open to anyone or any group in the cultural and creative industry. It provides access to state-of-the-art shared facilities like the co-working space, the maker space, food space, meeting rooms and others.

It’s an ideal way to make use of top-notch resources while rubbing shoulders with other creatives. On the other hand, studio-based members are for those who need a little more room for their projects. These people are provided with exclusive access to one of the renovated studios at the Cluster, together with the shared facilities.

VDC studios

Form part of the new heartbeat of art in Malta and get involved at the Valletta Design Cluster. To find out more about this new cultural hub, check it out here.