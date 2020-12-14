This Maltese Ethically Conscious Brand Will Change The Meaning of Silver Jewellery

Christmas season is upon us, and we’re once again at our wit’s end about what to buy our loved ones. However, this year it seems like luck’s on our side because a new Maltese jewellery brand has just landed and gift-buying just might be a tad easier! Vivi’s already working its way up the local jewellery game thanks to some of its awesome values, but before we get into all that, here’s a bit about this awesome brand.

Vivi’s committed to providing customers with high-quality yet affordable Sterling Silver 925 jewellery – so whatever your budget and whatever your preferences, rest assured there’s a fantastic piece waiting just for you. Now that’s all well and good, but there’s another way vivi’s setting itself apart from its competitors. From sourcing to production, vivi vows to be as ethical and sustainable as possible.

Now you might be thinking – ‘how can jewellery be ethical?’ Well, in launching vivi, the founders recycled a whopping 40kg of 925 silver, meaning that no silver was mined as a virgin resource to produce the company’s initial collection. This decision was in line with vivi’s amazing commitment to producing high quality but sustainable products – and what better way to do so than to rethink the sourcing of raw materials?

But vivi’s journey towards sustainability goes even further than responsible sourcing; for starters, all of the company’s jewellery is produced in small batches to minimise unnecessary waste. Products are also delivered in eco-friendly packaging, thus minimising needless plastic waste. Want to learn more about how this awesome company’s helping the earth? Check out vivi’s ‘Commitment Roadmap’ right here! And if you thought vivi couldn’t get any better… …this awesome brand has just launched a brand spanking new collection called ‘Chain Reaction’.

From necklaces to wrist chains, all the products in this collection have been produced by some of the best Italian factories accredited with the highest standards of production. The factories also boast a super high CSR (corporate social responsibility) standard too – so you can enjoy your jewellery completely guilt free! Thinking of getting your hands on some of vivi’s awesome jewellery?