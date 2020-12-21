WIN: Oh Mama, It’s Wagamama! International Asian Restaurant To Open Its Doors At SkyParks

Winter is here, and we’re all craving a warm bowl of hearty food like never before. Now you could settle for a sad cup of instant noodles – but we don’t want to put you through that. Well, take our advice and ditch the noodles and kettle, because Wagamama, has just opened a brand new outlet at SkyParks!

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat before heading to the airport to get some shopping done or just fancying a cosy night out with a loved one, Wagamama is there to satisfy your comfort food cravings. From sizzling noodles to rice-based meals, such as the Chicken and Prawn Yaki Soba noodles or the traditional Japanese Duck Doburi, Wagamama is well-equipped with lots of fresh food to feed your soul.

Vegan Katsu Curry

Wagamama also offers a vegan menu, and it’s downright delicious. Get your hands on a hearty plate of Kare Burosu Ramen or slurp on Wagamama’s traditional Yasai Yaki Soba with some delicious plant-based sides to complete the meal. The restaurant also caters for those looking for gluten-free options, win! And we all know how hard it is to find a dish that kids will actually like. Well, Wagamama’s thought of them too, and it’s got an entire kids menu to vouch for that!

Chilli Chicken Ramen

From mini Ramen to the ever-popular mini Chicken Katsu, you can rest assured that no kid will leave Wagamama with an empty stomach. Now we’re really not exaggerating when we say that Wagamama’s got something for everyone – because whether you’ve got some specific dietary requirements or are just a picky eater, this top-notch Asian restaurant has the right dish for you. Still a tad weary of the great outdoors? This restaurant is taking all the necessary measures to make sure that its guests have an enjoyable yet safe experience. Wagamama’s new SkyParks outlet also boasts its very own pet-friendly outdoor terrace, where you can enjoy your meal al fresco.