WATCH: Crosscraft’s Tear-Jerking Christmas Ad Will Give You Hope This Festive Season

Christmas will look quite different this year, but a new Maltese ad has shown how we can still keep the festive spirit alive. Simple but powerful in scope, Crosscraft isn’t using its marketing budget to promote its own products but to remind everyone to give the gift of kindness this year.

With shades of John Lewis’ famous British festive ads, the video, produced by VSQUARED, focuses on a family celebrating Christmas by itself. After unpacking their gifts, the daughter, played by Nicole Penza, puts on her scarf and mask and cycles through the quaint streets of Siġġiewi with a gift and freshly baked mince pies for her grandmother. Unable to enter her grandmother’s home and give her a Christmas hug, the daughter finds a solution, placing the gifts in a traditional Maltese basket that her grandma drops down from her balcony.