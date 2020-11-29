WATCH: Crosscraft’s Tear-Jerking Christmas Ad Will Give You Hope This Festive Season
Christmas will look quite different this year, but a new Maltese ad has shown how we can still keep the festive spirit alive.
Simple but powerful in scope, Crosscraft isn’t using its marketing budget to promote its own products but to remind everyone to give the gift of kindness this year.
With shades of John Lewis’ famous British festive ads, the video, produced by VSQUARED, focuses on a family celebrating Christmas by itself. After unpacking their gifts, the daughter, played by Nicole Penza, puts on her scarf and mask and cycles through the quaint streets of Siġġiewi with a gift and freshly baked mince pies for her grandmother.
Unable to enter her grandmother’s home and give her a Christmas hug, the daughter finds a solution, placing the gifts in a traditional Maltese basket that her grandma drops down from her balcony.
Crosscraft, Malta’s leader in branded premium appliances, has sent the nation an important message about sparing a thought for elderly people, who will be spending Christmas away from their loved ones this year.
Everyone is suffering in some way or other, but this Christmas will be particularly hard for elderly people, who will have to stay away from their families to safeguard their own health.
However, be it through gifts in baskets or other means, there are ways to show them that we care. Where there is love there is hope, and we should remember that more than ever this 25th of December.