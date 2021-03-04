WATCH: Epic Is Shaking Up Malta’s Telecoms Market With A Whole New Disruptive Campaign

If you are struggling to find the best telecommunications company for you, then, newly-rebranded Epic may be the way to go.

Having launched in a massive way a few month’s back, Epic is already challenging the Maltese market by daring to be disruptive and delivering on their promise to provide a great network at a great value.

It is these two factors that make Epic all that it stands for.

The company believes that everyone should be entitled to a good amount of data, calls and SMS and not have to feel that they are breaking the bank to do so.

With just €9.99, all Epic users can receive a whopping 8GB of data, 200 minutes and 200 SMS to all local numbers on their Value Pack Top Up option. What’s more, if you had to compare this with other providers in Malta, you would get only half of what Epic will give you at this price point.