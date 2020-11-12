WATCH LIVE: Daniel Holmes Interviewed About His Prison Book This Sunday

Daniel Holmes, the poet and author who spent eight years in Malta’s prison for growing cannabis plants in his Gozitan home, will be interviewed live by Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin this Sunday.

Holmes, who is banned from returning to Malta until 2023, will be interviewed at 5.30pm on Sunday 15th from Wales as part of a live-streamed discussion forming part of the National Book Festival.

The festival is free and will be held entirely online between the 11th and 15th November, and will also feature interviews with other incredible authors like Sir Salman Rushdie.

It will be the first time Holmes is seen in Malta since his release in 2018, physically or virtually. It will also be his first media appearance ahead of the publishing of his debut novel, ‘A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle’, published by Lovin Malta and sponsored by the National Book Council.

The book will give readers a first-hand glimpse into the rarely seen world of Maltese prisons. Describing everyday prison life and trying to keep sane, the novel is set to be a first for modern Maltese prison literature.