WATCH: Meet Malta’s Top Orchestra Chief Who Has Advice If You Want To Follow Your Dreams

From a full-time trumpeter to the person leading the Maltese national orchestra, it’s been quite a journey to the top for Sigmund Mifsud. Since taking charge of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Mifsud h as taken the MPO to new heights as the orchestra performed at some of the world’s largest concert halls. And he’s now lent some nuggets of advice, not only about leading an orchestra but leading a business in general. Here are six things we’ve learned about Sigmund Mifsud from Lovin Malta’s video series Meet The Boss.

1. He cherishes standing ovations for the MPO at renowned concert halls Can you imagine performing at some of the world’s most famous concert halls and receiving a standing ovation? That’s exactly what Sigmund experienced when the MPO went to the Berliner Philharmoniker, the Musikverein in Vienna and Carnegie Hall in New York under the baton of Principal Conductor, Mro Sergey Smbatyan. “Knowing that we performed in these spaces was already an honour in and of itself but the fact we received a standing ovation in each of them was a moment of satisfaction I will never forget,” he recounts. 2. He believes in the firm hand approach Many believe a good leader must be firm and tough with their staff and Sigmund advocates this approach, arguing that a soft leader can never earn the respect of their people. When working at length with big-headed people (and Sigmund admits there’s quite a lot of these in the arts industry), the MPO chief believes you must hold your ground. “You need to explain to these people that they now form part of a team and they need to respect the company they work for, as well as their colleagues.”

Photo: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

3. But he knows he needs to achieve perfect harmony in his team As a Chairman, Sigmund doesn’t only have to ensure his orchestra plays music in perfect harmony, but that they work in harmony too. Sometimes musicians will need to be pushed to perform but other times they will need some space to deal with personal problems – recognising when to adopt each strategy is key. “A business doesn’t only rely on yourself but on others, you must connect the team and maximise the potential of everyone.” 4. Comfort zones aren’t his friend They say life begins at the end of your comfort zone but leaving it is easier said than done – it’s quite comfortable after all. However, Sigmund says the worst advice he’s ever received was precisely to stay where he is. “I think people who are happy with that state of mind will never evolve or grow as a person,” he explains. “It’s a life I see as far too monotonous.”