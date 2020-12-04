WATCH: Meet The Maltese Mother Driving The Island Towards An Electric And Sustainable Future

As awesome as they are, car sharing and electric vehicles aren’t exactly the easiest things to promote on an island like Malta – not that it’s stopping GoTo Malta, though.

As part of the senior team of GoTo Malta, Cremona COO and the company have disrupted Malta’s car rental industry, giving people a wider choice for transport in such a hectic country like this. Between electric scooters, one way rides or roundtrips, GoTo offer solutions for practically everyone looking for an alternative.

More than that, GoTo Malta has been able to offer an environmentally-friendly, eye-catching solution that puts affordability, sustainability and convenience at its core.

Plus, who doesn’t love their quirky purple logo?

Lovin Malta sat down with Liana Cremona, GoTo COO, as part of our Meet The Boss series to find out more about the woman driving Malta into an electric future.