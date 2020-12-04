WATCH: Meet The Maltese Mother Driving The Island Towards An Electric And Sustainable Future
As awesome as they are, car sharing and electric vehicles aren’t exactly the easiest things to promote on an island like Malta – not that it’s stopping GoTo Malta, though.
As part of the senior team of GoTo Malta, Cremona COO and the company have disrupted Malta’s car rental industry, giving people a wider choice for transport in such a hectic country like this. Between electric scooters, one way rides or roundtrips, GoTo offer solutions for practically everyone looking for an alternative.
More than that, GoTo Malta has been able to offer an environmentally-friendly, eye-catching solution that puts affordability, sustainability and convenience at its core.
Plus, who doesn’t love their quirky purple logo?
Lovin Malta sat down with Liana Cremona, GoTo COO, as part of our Meet The Boss series to find out more about the woman driving Malta into an electric future.
Here are six things you need to know about Liana Cremona, COO of GoTo.
1. She was promoted on her son’s birthday – and immediately told to choose between work and family.
“I chose to expand my family,” she smiles cheekily
2. And she wants aspiring entrepreneurs to be realistic about the growth of their business, especially at the beginning.
“The road to success is a lot of personal financial sacrifice and blood, sweat and tears… there are a lot of hiccups,” she says.
3. Pregnant at 19, there were many who labelled her and were ready to sign her off completely.
Some people even told her she had “ruined her life” – yet, Cremona never doubted her vision.
“I’m the one who will break away from the crowd,” she said. “Break through the glass ceilings – who on earth made them anyway?”
4. Receiving bad advice can sometimes be a good learning moment.
“When you receive bad advice, remember – it’s not golden. You can challenge that,” she points out.
5. And she’s personally demonstrated that sometimes, you need to put it all on the line to get to where you need to go.
Cremona recounts one incident where she was at loggerheads with her team over a decision. Under huge pressure, she was told that if they followed her path, she would be risking her job. She believed in her vision and her team, and needless to say, she quickly received “glowing results.”
6. Central to all of this is the fact that she sees her team as her family.
And, seeing how Cremona values family, that’s definitely an asset.