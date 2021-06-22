Life is about indulging in the finer things in life, and few things beat dining on exquisite food surrounded by historic architecture in a beautiful location. A renowned restaurant tucked in the heart of Senglea promises just that – and they’ve perfected the art of fine gastronomy to the point that they’ve been recognised by the food heavyweights over at Michelin. Welcome to Hammett’s Maċina – a stunning Michelin Plate eatery.

Lovin Recommends | Michelin Edition: Hammett's Maċina Lovin Recommends is back and this time we’ve gone Michelin. Introducing The Michelin Edition where we take a peek behind the doors of Malta’s Michelin-recommended and Michelin-starred restaurants!🍴🍸 Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Receiving a Michelin Plate is an incredible achievement for chefs and restauranteurs alike. The plate recognises excellent cooking and for cultivating a culture of respect for great food, something that Maċina’s well-known for. Having previously appeared in LM’s foodie show Lovin Eats, the team over at Maċina have stepped up their game even further, and you know we had to revisit them to see what they have cooking up this time around. In the debut episode of Lovin Recommends: Michelin Edition, we explore the luxurious dishes and drinks of the special, Med-influenced eatery in the scenic city of Senglea. This is the first episode of Lovin Malta’s new series dedicated to the finest culinary concepts the island has to offer. Built some 500 years ago by the Knights of St. John, the building boasts a rich history, which, besides providing an idyllic setting to wine and dine, plays a stellar role in the gastronomical concept of the restaurant. And when it comes to gastronomy, the dishes at Maċina are truly worth raving about.

Each dish and drink is carefully curated and crafted to present a fresh take on the finest flavours from the Mediterranean. Rip and dip into tantalising plates like their cured fish roe, cream of pistachio dip, and Gozitan sheep cheese to start, then choose from an array of exciting mains. From raw and cured items like mussel escabeche, rabbit liver, to braised veal shank, cuttlefish tagliatelle, quail with mandarin and vegan dishes fresh out the garden… there’s something special for everyone at Hammett’s Maċina.

And it’s not just all about the food – their terrace is quickly becoming the perfect summer spot in the area. Between the stellar service, Michelin-rated food and picturesque location, watch the video above and check out why you need to book a meal at Hammett’s Maċina ASAP. Book your table for a summer of Med indulgence now!