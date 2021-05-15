WATCH: These Are The Top Favourites To Win The 2021 Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest for 2021 is right around the corner – and the odds have literally never looked better for Malta to take home the winning prize.

But, as anyone who has ever followed Eurovision knows, we are all set for some major surprises on the night.

Malta’s very own entry – Destiny’s amazingly catchy Je Me Casse – is currently riding high to win on the big night.

Though her recent first dress rehearsal led to some major feedback, the girl is feeling more confident than ever and is sure to own the stage come the big night.

France is showing some serious potential this year, with Barbara Pravi’s Voilà quickly becoming one of the major favourites from this year’s crop of entries.

The song is praised as being quintessentially French, and it’s hard to argue, with lyrics and music that would fit into any major French theatre production.

Switzerland shouldn’t be forgotten either, with the powerful vocals in Gjon’s Tears’ Tout l’Univers bound to send shivers down voters spines all across the European continent.

Lovin Malta took a deep dive into this year’s entries to make sure you know the latest info you definitely need: