WATCH: This Gorgeous Sliema Restaurant Is Serving Up Michelin Award-Winning Dishes

When it comes to dining on the island, one restaurant in Tigné is really going the extra mile and a half. Perfectly located to offer magnificent views of Valletta, Chophouse promises to take diners on an unforgettable dining experience. They’ve even been awarded a Michelin Plate for good cooking and have made it to our Lovin Recommends: Michelin edition series, which you can watch below.

Lovin Recommends | Michelin Edition: Chophouse Panoramic views of Valletta and a mix of Mediterranean, Asian and South American flavours welcomes you at this Sliema gem 🍤🌅 Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Chophouse takes pride in taking Mediterranean classics and fusing them with Asian and South American influences, giving them a unique, flavourful twist. Here are a few example of some of the culinary treats you can expect when dining at Chophouse in Sliema. 1. Tuna crudo with cucumber, chilli, grapes and coriander.

2. Ġbejna Fumikata – consisting of smoked ġbejna, heritage tomato and croutons.

3. Fresh tuna pithivier with spinach and in-house made kunserva.

4. Steak tartar with labneh, zaatar, radish and lavash bread.

5. Charcoal-grilled red snapper with laksa curry, pickled onion and mussels.

6. Grilled beef ribeye with romesco sauce and spring onion.

Chophouse boasts the largest charcoal grill on the island, as well as a wood-burning smoker, a meat ageing cabinet and its very own herb garden.

The young and enthusiastic staff are also on hand to help pair your dishes with their hundreds of exquisite wines, including several fine vintages, from the ambient controlled wine cave.

Chophouse also features an American bar that offers an amazing selection of whisky and other fine spirits like grappa, plantation rums and cognacs.

You can choose to dine in its spacious cool interior, at a private table in the cave area or on a sheltered terrace enjoying magical views of Valletta across the creek.

Underground parking is free too, with an elevator on hand to take you straight into the restaurant.

Add some good company, and your time at Chophouse will amount to an experience you will want to go back to.

