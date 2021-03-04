Six Reasons Why Your Web Development Agency In Malta Needs To Be ISO Certified

Recent years have seen our lives make a huge online shift. Whilst that’s made it easier than ever to access an insane trove of information, our personal data is now also extremely vulnerable. In light of this, local digital service provider NIU has pledged to take the best possible care of your sensitive information. NIU‘s most important measure to protect your information was getting ISO-certified. Here’s what that means.

ISO, which stands for ‘International Organisation for Standardisation’, develops and publishes a plethora of international standards for a wide range of industries and sectors. So from environmental management to food safety management, ISO seeks to create globally-recognised standards to ensure quality services in pretty much any sphere possible. Now that that’s clear, here’s where NIU comes in… This local company has just obtained ISO-certification in Information Security Management (more specifically, ISO/IEC 27001:2013), one of the most sought-after standards globally. Talk about starting the new year on a good note.

This means that companies who have been awarded said certification will undoubtedly keep information assets secure. Having such certification enables organisations to manage the security of certain assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and even information entrusted by third parties. Having said that, here are six reasons why your web development agency in Malta needs to be ISO 27001 certified. Let’s go! 1. It shows clients your organisation takes information security management seriously

We’re living in a time where worldwide data breaches have become a frequent occurrence – so it’s no surprise that clients are more cautious than ever of who to work with. An ISO 27001 certification is basically a guarantee that the relevant company does not mess around when it comes to information security management. So if your priority is putting your customers’ minds at rest, then start looking into getting ISO-certified. 2. It sets you apart from your competitors

Let’s be real. Getting ISO 27001 certified isn’t exactly a walk in the park, but that’s what makes it so special. Going through the arduous yet rewarding process of getting independently ISO certified – a globally-recognised standard – will thus give you an advantage over local and international competitors who refrain from doing the same. 3. ISO 27001 compliance makes it easier to access global markets

ISO certification is acknowledged all around the world, so obtaining that standard will open a whole lot of overseas opportunities for your company. ISO 27001 certification and compliance will allow your company to compete with international companies, especially when considering that in certain countries, such certification is even a requirement. 4. It greatly improves the credibility of your company

Pretty much nothing will shoot up your company’s credibility as much as ISO-certification. So whether you’re looking to improve consumers’ opinions of your company or just want to increase your chances of winning a tender, getting ISO certified is a very good place to start. 5. It will surely pay off in the long run

Getting the appropriate certification and living up to ISO 27001 standards might be moderately time-consuming and expensive, however, it will surely be worth it in the long run. Refraining from getting your company ISO-certified will make it more susceptible to security breaches – and the potential costs of this and service interruptions are far higher than just getting certified. 6. It helps protect your organisation’s reputation

Apart from the obvious financial burden that a data breach would bring along, this event would serve to severely damage your company’s reputation. It would be hard enough to recover from a data breach as a huge corporation, but if your company’s on the smaller side, such an event can be devastating. Getting ISO 27001 certified would require you to keep your data security in tip-top shape, so a data breach would be borderline impossible. NIU specialises in an entire range of digital services, covering web design, digital marketing, and everything in between.