We’re Donating To ALS Malta: Here’s How You Can Join Us To Raise Even More

One of the most important charity and social campaigns happening on the island in 2021 is ALS Malta’s incredible drive to build a second home for people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases – and your business needs to get involved. Lovin Malta is supporting the 926 To Finish by Dar Bjorn, which is going down on Sunday 26th September. This is a major 12-hour fundraiser that will be broadcast on all Maltese television channels from midday to midnight, bringing together some of the most prominent faces and names in Malta together for a great cause. And with the date just around the corner, LM is looking for Maltese companies, brands and businesses who want to join forces with us and make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable on the island.

Lovin Malta is offering a percentage of our annual sales to ALS Malta in support of this incredible mission to provide free specialised care for people in Malta suffering from ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. And this is where your company comes in, if it is ready to make a difference. ALS Malta is dealing with an entire waiting list of people dreaming of accessing specialised care to give them a chance at a better, more peaceful and enjoyable life – and they’ll only get there if everyone pitches in. Ahead of the marathon, Lovin Malta is looking for companies able and willing to give to this good cause as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Businesses that team up with us will be included in a number of videos produced by LM as part of the run-up to the telethon. Not only will your brand be put out there in a big way, but the people hoping to live in Dar Bjorn, their families and the general public will know that your company helped them find a happier life. It doesn’t matter if you have a little or a lot to contribute – every bit helps, and there’s lots of different ways to give. Get in touch with Lovin Malta and be part of this awesome initiative by checking out the form below, and we’ll be in contact shortly:

Loading…

And find out more about 926 To Finish by ALS Malta in the video below:

Tag a business-owner that needs to get involved and make Malta a better place