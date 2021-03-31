Why Wait Any Longer? This Extensive Maltese Programme Will Get You Fit In Time For Summer

Summer is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to start seriously thinking about getting in shape. With gyms closed and social contact restricted, options for getting or staying fit are more limited than usual, but that’s no excuse for not improving your lifestyle. Enter Healthy For Life – Malta, a health and fitness business led by professional personal trainer, fitness specialist and exercise therapy guru Peter Royston.

Healthy For Life has launched the Fitness Fusion Programme, a detailed online eight-week programme covering everything from training to nutrition, which won’t only immediately get you in shape but set you on the path for a healthier future. This is what you can expect from the programme: 1. Workout guides You will receive quick daily workout guides, which can be done from anywhere you want, including the comfort of your own home, and which are accessible from smartphones, tablets to computers. The workout regime is designed to burn fat and tone muscles and is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, with alternative exercises also available for people with injuries or physical restrictions and intense 20-minute exercises to cater for people with hectic lifestyles. You will also be given access to a measurement tutorial and tracking sheet to gauge your progress, and will be handed physical weekly challenges to test how far you’ve come. 2. Nutrition plans

Healthy For Life’s programme offers daily meal plans, as well as weekly grocery lists, for every single meal and snack you will eat during the eight-week programme. You will be given access to over 135 easy-to-follow, perfectly balanced and tasty recipes, aimed at regulating your blood sugar and insulin levels, leading to fat burning, muscle tone and effective/sustainable weight management. Alternative suggestions are also present to cater for vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free requirements. 3. Expert guidance

You will be offered custom material and books, as well as the live advice of an exercise therapy specialist, and 24/7 access to a certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist. If you ever need help or advice at any time of day, Healthy For Life’s experts will be on hand to offer personalised and targeted tips. 4. Healthy For Life’s community The programme is run from a private closed Facebook group, where you will be surrounded by people like you who are striving to achieve their health and fitness goals. You will be able to feed off everyone’s energy and motivation if you ever need a leg up to keep your fitness goals on track. Getting fit is a tough job, but having a supportive group around you at all moments will make it that little bit easier. If you need some more encouragement, check out the interview below with Petra De Carlo, a woman who, in her own words, leads a very hectic lifestyle but who embarked on a successful journey with Healthy For Life.

“Change doesn’t happen until you are too dissatisfied with your current situation that you can no longer remain where you are,” Petra said, words of wisdom that will certainly ring true to many of us. And here’s a few inspiring before-and-after photos from people who took part in Healthy For Life’s programme

If you're feeling dissatisfied with your own body, if you've tried and failed to remain fit for an extended period of time, and if the COVID-19 pandemic has harmed both your mental and physical health, realise there's no reason to remain where you are. Healthy For Life's programme costs €120 for eight weeks, which is very affordable considering just how much you'll get in return and its next round will start on 12th April, giving you enough time to get in shape for summer. However, this really is more than just a quick pass to getting that summer bod in order. If you take their tips on board, the success you'll gain in eight weeks can last for a lifetime, ultimately converting you into a better version of yourself. For more information, you can visit Healthy For Life Malta's website, Facebook or Instagram page or call them directly on +356 99648803