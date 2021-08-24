WIN: Seven People You See On Every Maltese Beach

What’s the first image that springs to mind when you think of Malta? For most, it’s the idyllic beaches. The island’s glittering coasts are a summer staple for locals and tourists alike – and of course, there are some stereotypes that come with the territory. Here are seven people you’re bound to see hitting up any Maltese beach. 1. The Kid Wrestler When the summer sun is out, mothers with their kids will be planted on Malta’s beaches. They’re absolutely easy to spot, trodding down with 1,000 bags of goodies and a few feral kids eager for sandcastles and ice cream. These are true summer heroes: mothers, wrestling screaming kids in and out of their swimsuits, and giving in to an ice cream or three to keep them quiet for at least five minutes of peace. Amid the wrestling chaos (mothers should all audition for WWE), is the arduous task of slapping on a good dollop of sunscreen. Using a wet skin spray will save these super mummies time before another dip in the sea. Just spray and go!

2. The Insta Baes The influencer: the ever-important 21st-century figure of any local hot spot. In between the 200-picture photoshoot they should think about their money-making skin and invest in some sunscreen.

3. The Seasoned Surfer Ok – Malta isn't exactly Byron Bay, but its coasts do see a regular crowd of surfers riding some gnarly waves in winter and summer. These beach hotties are usually the first and last out of the water (perfect for lazy spectators looking for aquatic eye candy).

4. The Anti-Sunscreener "I'm Maltese, I don't need sunscreen, my skin is used to the sun," said every sunburnt person at the beach ever. Sound familiar? You know about anti-vaxxers, but let me get you acquainted with the anti-sunscreener. Tourists and locals alike: this breed of human is found on all beaches and are (ironically) spotted through their lobster-red skin. But news flash – we all need sunscreen to keep burns at bay, baby!

5. The Eco Warrior These people are a relatively new group to hit the beach. You know them, that eco-friendly friend or aunt who seems like they've got it all figured out. Food? Vegan. Clothes? Ethically sourced. Plastic straws? Blasphemy. Hell, even their beach towel is made from recycled fabrics.

6. The Golden Girls No Maltese beach is complete without its very own Nanna edition of Golden Girls. Adorned in swimsuits straight out of a 1960's magazine, these ladies are having the time of their lives: playing bridge, laughing and gossiping about you and everyone you know. Ok, sunscreen wasn't as fashionable in their days, but these nannas know that crispy skin should be kept for timpana and pastizzi, not flesh. Keep doing you girls!

7. The PDA Pair Everyone hates them and wants to be them at the same time. That couple at the beach that everyone can't stop looking at (except the wrestling mother and photo-hungry influencer of course), because they're literally can't keep their hands off of each other.

It’s never been more important to make sure you and your loved ones are ready for the harsh rays of the sun outside. Frezyderm is truly a stand-out brand for sunscreen, with products and ranges that are easy on the environment, gentle on the skin and completely vegan. Nice! Our lucky readers, can bag some Frezyderm products by following the instructions below. They are giving away three packs; for kids, for the face and the body.

All you have to do is tag three friends who match these beach personalities to be in with the chance to win! From Frezyderm‘s SPF-50 wet range for the beach-roaming kiddies to high-protection lip balms and velvet sunscreens, there’s truly a product for everyone. Plus, they not only fight the sun but are eco-conscious, vegan, and hydrating too. It’s a perfect supplement for good skin. Have fun in the sun and take care of your body – it’s the only one you have! Tag someone that totally needs to get some of these products

