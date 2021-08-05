WIN: Spark The Change To Reduce 10 Million Plastic Bottles With SodaStream’s Launch In Malta

Plastic pollution is one of the biggest challenges of our modern world. Over 80% of all plastic bottles will end up in a rubbish dump – and it’ll take 1,000 year for each of these bottles to decompose. Landfills around the world are overflowing, with each bottles leaking harmful chemicals into the ground and aquifers – Malta included. And a serious effort needs to be done by each and every one person to help stem the tide of climate change.

A number of initiatives aimed at curbing plastic use, from plastic bottle return machines to incentives to use alternatives materials, have been launched in Malta. People like ultra-endurance Neil Agius and his incredible Wave of Change campaign has shown just how dedicated some people can be to the cause, helping save the planet through their daily actions. Aside from beach cleanups and lifestyle changes you can make, small changes to your every day routine can also massively help minimise plastic use in Malta. The SodaStream is a modern kitchen appliance that will let you turn any water or liquid into carbonated beverages. Instead of buying items like sparkling water or even soft drinks, you can use the SodaStream to create your own drinks at your convenience, without the need for plastic packaging.

SodaStream’s social mission to reduce millions of plastic bottles from circulation is nothing to sniff at. And to take it one step further, Crosscraft Malta has even launched an incredible mission to reduce no less than 10 million plastic bottles from circulation. Eliminating as much plastic as they can from the environment and seas is a worthy cause in and of itself – being able to spruce up your drinks as you like is practically a bonus.

Instead of having to buy countless amounts of plastic bottles filled with carbonated drinks, create your very own, saving money, time and the environment. The Co2 cylinders will be available for purchase from Crosscraft. As well as the following sellers: Homemate, Atrium, Hansa, Attard Electrics, A to Z, Scan, Direct Vision, Greens, Savemart, Arkadia Portomaso, Smart Supermarket, Klikk, Intercomp, Valyou and Park Towers.

And it’s not just sparkling water – you can create your own homemade lemonade from scratch, or even go for a customised cola, if that’s more your drink. Customise your drinks your way while saving the planet.

Buy less plastic, help the environment and create delicious, customised drinks to impress family and friends: perfect. If you are looking for an eco-friendly alternative to buying bottles from the store, Sodastream could very well be the appliance you are looking for. Plus, being able to experiment and make your own favourite drink whenever you want is something you totally deserve in 2021.

WIN a SodaStream Fizzy Drink Maker + a year's supply of Co2. Join our fight against single-use plastic bottles

