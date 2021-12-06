Pizza And Perfume In Your Advent Calendar? Wolt’s Delivering Discounts This Christmas
Growing up, Christmas wouldn’t even feel like Christmas without that joy of opening up a window from your advent calendar every day. The excitement of searching for today’s date, opening up the little panel, and seeing which shape of chocolate will be waiting for you is just magical.
No matter if it used to be your breakfast chocolate or your cheeky midnight snack – that piece of heaven is crucial for the festive season.
Chocolate is great, but not having to cook dinner is even better. That’s why Wolt is helping you count down the days until Christmas with their brilliant advent calendar offers!
Starting from the 1st of December and finishing off on the 30th, a whole load of freebies, discounts, and combo offers will be available for all Wolters.
Open up the app every day of December and see what goodies await you today! Who needs to buy an advent calendar when you’ve got one right on your phone?
Every single day throughout the merry month of December, you’ll be able to open up your Wolt app and benefit from brand new offers. Offers would only be valid for that day, so if something catches your eye, get it because it won’t be there tomorrow!
Keep your eyes peeled for offers coming from super cool stores like Swanky Boutique, Daisy’s Pet Shop, Perfumes & more, Upperfood and Booze Wagon.
Treat your tastebuds to some amazing food at even better prices this Christmas season by watching out for offers from Starbucks, Hermanos, Avotaco, Dr Juice, and Vecchia Napoli.
Wolt doesn’t just mean food anymore, now providing you with shoes, supermarkets, and so much more, you’ll never need another app on your phone. Staying home all day in your pyjamas doesn’t mean you won’t get any of your chores done.
Enjoy discounts, combo deals, and even some freebies with this holly jolly Christmas offer!
With Wolt, you can get a million things done with just one tap. So, what are you waiting for? Open up the Wolt app and see what deals you can benefit from today! Remember, these Christmas miracles are only valid for 24 hours, so grab them while they’re still hot.
