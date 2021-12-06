Pizza And Perfume In Your Advent Calendar? Wolt’s Delivering Discounts This Christmas

Growing up, Christmas wouldn’t even feel like Christmas without that joy of opening up a window from your advent calendar every day. The excitement of searching for today’s date, opening up the little panel, and seeing which shape of chocolate will be waiting for you is just magical.

No matter if it used to be your breakfast chocolate or your cheeky midnight snack – that piece of heaven is crucial for the festive season.

Chocolate is great, but not having to cook dinner is even better. That’s why Wolt is helping you count down the days until Christmas with their brilliant advent calendar offers!

Starting from the 1st of December and finishing off on the 30th, a whole load of freebies, discounts, and combo offers will be available for all Wolters.