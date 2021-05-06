Gift Guide For Mother’s Day In Malta! Nine Ideas That Deliver To Your Door

If you’re reading this, take a sigh of relief in knowing you’re not too late to snag great gifts for Mother’s Day. Wolt, Malta’s blue delivery whiz kids, is delivering way more than just your office lunches, with an array of awesome brands and stores that treat your mother like the star she is. From curated hampers, big bouquets and handcrafted cakes: it’s all on Wolt. In honour of this, here are nine gift ideas to treat your mama on her special day. 1. On-trend accessories from Accessorize

If your mother is an accessory queen, then look no further than Accessorize to spoil her. They’ve got a sizeable choice of fashion-forward bags, scarves, hats, masks, shoes, jewellery and even some beautiful caftans for summer. It’s all there at the click of a button. 2. Food lover hampers from P. Cutajar

If your mother is more of a foodie, then opt for a solid hamper to show your love. Luckily, P. Cutajar has prepared a range of Mother’s Day hampers for any budget and taste. They’ve got select wine, jams, crisps, coffee all wrapped in a wicker basket, just make sure you don’t tear into her new snack box when it arrives at your door. 3. Self care hampers by Omorfiá

Speaking of hampers, if she’s more into the pampered life, then go that extra mile with a Mother’s Day goodie basket from Omorfiá. Give her a chance to relax with a gorgeous bath bomb, luxury body scrubs or super oils for a perfect day off. Plus, you’ll get a free rose with every Mother’s day hamper or gift pack purchased! 4. All things luxury by Luke Azzopardi

If she’s into the finer things in life, look no further than local luxury designer Luke Azzopardi. Their collection of ethereally bespoke masks, t-shirts, stationary and scarves is perfect if you’re going for the wow factor. Check out their tragically beautiful butterfly scarf while you’re scrolling. 5. Makeup muse by Beautyshack

Maybe your mother is a makeup guru. In that case, then she’ll love a custom hamper from Beautyshack! Choose between eyeliners, lipsticks, mascaras and skin beautifying products for a gift box that she’ll adore. If not, they’ve got fragrances, skincare, nail care and things against that pesky virus. 6. Flower power by Floreal

What’s Mother’s Day without a gorgeous bouquet? If you don’t have time to run around the island in search of the perfect flowers, don’t sweat it. Floreal has got you sorted with their unreal Mother’s Day bouquets, delivered straight to your door. Now the hard question: white roses or red?! 7. Floral concepts and gifts by Alistair Floral Design

Here’s another option for a floral treat. Alistair Floral Design has got everything from bespoke flower arraignments, plants in ceramic pots and even gifts like bath bombs and indulgent wines. Perfect. 8. Delectable dessert by James Bakes and Cakes

Go that extra mile and finish off Mother’s Day celebrations with a delicious and classic dessert. James Bakes and Cakes has prepared the perfect bright red cakes for the day. There’s one with white chocolate and raspberry, and another with cookies and white chocolate filling. If those don’t tickle your fancy, they’ve got dozens of cakes to suit every taste.

9. Fresh bakes by CakeBox

Another chance to quit that diet for Mother’s Day! CakeBox has also prepared a great array of treats for your mama and the whole family. Check out their fun cake pops, cupcake bouquet, macaroons or some of the most unique sweets you’ll find! Tag someone who needs to get their Mother’s Day gifts sorted!