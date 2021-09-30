The Nugg-life has taken the internet by storm with everyone eager to get a taste of some golden crispy goodness. Most of us would do anything, and we mean anything, to get our hands on a box and Wolt‘s brand new offer is making sure everyone gets their share. With every McDonald’s order on Wolt, you’ll get a free four-pack of Chicken McNuggets – the perfect bite-sized treat to go with your mouth-watering meal from the fast-food giants. This offer is exclusively on Wolt and is available every day after 10am on McDelivery orders only. So whether it’s lunch, dinner, or a cheeky snack, you can get your hands on those four delicious free Chicken McNuggets without leaving the house.

You don’t even have to prove how much you love nuggets to get them, all you have to do is order yourself some McDonald’s to satisfy your cravings to benefit from the offer. It doesn’t matter if you live at the highest point of Malta or in the smallest side street, Wolt will deliver free Chicken McNuggets straight to your front door. Just pick which outlet you want to order from, select your favourite meal, and add the four free Chicken McNuggets to your cart! Whether you go for one of the usual classics or feast on the returning CBO, you can still enjoy those extra Chicken McNuggets and remain with a beaming smile on your face for the rest of the day. The best part is that this four-pack promotion is available at every McDonald’s outlet found on the Wolt app, which are located in Naxxar, Valletta, Spinola, Bugibba, Sliema, Baystreet, Luqa, Birkirkara and Gozo.

Wolt offers free delivery to all areas which are up to 2km away from the restaurant. So, make sure to triple-check which McDonald’s is the closest to you so that you can get free delivery on top of the free Chicken McNuggets. REMINDER: This offer is available for McDelivery only, so you don’t even have to put on pants to enjoy some golden goodness! This free four-pack is available to both new and returning Wolt customers. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on some Chicken McNuggets ASAP. Tag someone who can’t live without chicken nuggets!