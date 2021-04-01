Xeba Qrid: Seven Things Everyone Cannot Stand About ACs

It won’t be long before summer returns to Malta’s shores and we all know what that means – life on the island is about to become unbearably hot. Everyone who has experienced a Maltese summer can attest to the feeling of boiling as soon as the fan turns away from you, of the steering wheel burning your hands, and of starting to sweat minutes after getting out of the shower. Hands down, air conditioners are an absolute necessity to stop summer life from sinking into one prolonged siesta, but we have to admit there are times living with them feels like a necessary evil. Here are seven reasons ACs can get quite annoying.

1. When they’re on full blast. Picture this. You’re walking outside (for whatever reason) at 1pm on a cloudless August day and decide to take some shelter by popping into the supermarket or another establishment. As soon as the doors close, you’re hit by a wave from their industrial-sized ACs and for a moment it feels like heaven. However, stay too long and you’ll start wishing you brought a jacket or two with you, and walking back outside feels like a crude version of a sauna.

2. Trying to reach that perfect spot. It’s amazing how much difference one or two degrees Celsius can make. Finding the right temperature can be a game of chance – one degree too low and it just feels like wasted energy, one degree too high, and your nose will start feeling stuffy. And once you find that golden mean, you’re going to have to keep tweaking and adjusting it according to the weather and your own body temperature. If your AC’s remote control is playing up a bit, then you’re in for a long day.

3. Not agreeing with others on what the perfect spot is. So you’ve found the perfect spot, the office is nice and cool, you sit down to start another day of work, and then bleep, a colleague or household member just decided to ramp up or slow down the coolness. Every person has their own ideal AC temperature. It is what it is, and a room’s final temperature often comes down to a battle of the minds, with the spoils going to the person most determined to get their way.

4. When they start leaking. Air conditioning drains can get clogged or damaged over time, and the result is often a slow but enduring drip of water from the machine. You know there’s something wrong with it, but it doesn’t seem like a big enough deal to bring a technician over – it’s still working after all, right? However, there’s no doubt that this is slightly frustrating at least, extremely distracting at most.

5. When they emit an awful smell. This is probably the worst on the list. Sometimes you turn on the AC and it emits such a rotten smell that even the humidity of a Maltese summer day is more bearable – and that’s saying something. You don’t know whether something crawled and died inside your machine (and if so, what?) or if the problem goes deeper. Certainly not a problem that can be ignored forever.

6. When they’re way too loud. AC’s are best when they run in the background, cooling down the room in silence until you forget they’re even there. If it becomes too loud, or worse if the noise keeps constantly oscillating between different sound levels, then you’re in for a rough day. If you’re in an office, then rest assured that someone will eventually crack and decide to turn the whole thing off altogether.

7. The fact they're so expensive. They say nothing good comes cheap, and that certainly holds for AC's, which place more of a burden on your electricity bills than most electronic devices. It's particularly frustrating when you return home and find out you'd forgotten to turn the AC off before leaving or when you wake up with a blocked nose and it dawns on you that you had left it running all night.



