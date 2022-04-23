25-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Height In San Ġwann Construction Site

A construction worker has died after falling from a height of around two stories in Triq il-Gallina, San Ġwann.

The victim, a 25-year-old Syrian was working at the time of the incident, which happened at around 8.30am on 23rd April.

Police and medical staff rushed to the construction site, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on site.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has been informed of the case whilst police investigations are still ongoing.

Rest in peace