71-Year-Old Elderly Man Injured After Crashing Into Wall In Rabat

A 71-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he crashed into a wall in Rabat last night.

The incident happened at 7.15pm last night when the elderly man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall on Triq Għajn Kajjet.

Both police and an ambulance arrived on site and the man was transported to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

