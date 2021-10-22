Injured Migrant Jaiteh Lamin’s Employer Claims He ‘Tried To Help’ By Calling Ambulance

Call logs of the injured migrant Jaiteh Lamin will be researched to back up his employer’s claims of calling an ambulance for Lamin. The employer’s lawyer said that this phone call will prove that the employer ‘tried to help’ the migrant.

For the case of the injured migrant who was left on the side of the road, telecommunications providers will inform police of Jaiteh’s phone’s call logs to see whether an ambulance was called.

After Lamin fell off two storeys at the construction site he worked at and fractured his spine, his employer Glen Farrugia dumped him on Selmun Road in Mellieħa. Farrugia allegedly did not want to take him to hospital and told Lamin to say he was hit by a car.

But Farrugia’s lawyer Franco Debono claims that a phone call made by Farrugia will prove that he did, in fact, assist the migrant. His client had allegedly tried to call an ambulance with Lamin’s phone.

However, the inspector said they could not yet confirm whether that had happened, and that call logs had been requested from service providers.

Farrugia has been charged with roughly 20 charges, including causing Jaiteh grievous bodily harm, negligence that led to Jaiteh’s injuries and trying to destroy evidence at the scene of the crime.

He is pleading not guilty and is currently out on bail.

What do you make of this?