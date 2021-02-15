Check Out This Maltese Photographer Capturing The Iconic Markets Of Malta

For anyone who loves vintage, flea markets across Malta are hives of activity – filled with tonnes of antiques, vintage décor, handmade jewellery and so much more. One local photographer, Sarah Scicluna, has recently started an Instagram page dedicated to capturing the culture of Maltese markets. Though she has only recently started the Instagram page, Markets of Malta, her desire to “capture the energy that radiates through the vendors and customers” already shines through her photos.

Scicluna’s photos currently aim at documenting the unique environment of the Birgu Flea Market and the weekly Inspire car boot market in Marsascala yet plans to document more markets around Malta are already in the works.

Reaching out to Lovin Malta, Scicluna explained that her “love for anything vintage” led her to the Birgu flea market. She also highlighted her excitement and anticipation regarding what “the other markets will have in store” for her. Among the many wares available, one can see at the flea market, some of the most interesting items captured in the photos include various glasses and vintage posters on sale. Yet, what has to be the most Maltese part of these photos has to be the portrait of Dom Mintoff sitting in someone’s trunk.

Let’s also not forget to mention these beautiful posters captured via a 35mm lens. Interestingly, Scicluna’s images also tend to use both an analog camera and mostly utilising expired film to create a more aged and vintage appearance to each of her photos. Almost creating a timeless, historical quality to each of her works.

Currently, photos are updated every few days, and we definitely are curious to see what other flea markets around Malta have to offer. What is your favourite Markets of Malta picture? Let us know!