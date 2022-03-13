Disney-Inspired Football Sees Hundreds Of Young Girls Find Love For Football In Malta

A joint football program powered by UEFA and Disney has seen 686 girls across Malta find a lifelong love for football. The project, known as the Playmakers football program, saw no fewer than 30 different groups participate together. Girl guides, state schools, private and church schools, and Maltese and Gozitan football clubs all kicked off together Storytelling plays a role in helping kids take up a sport and it is one that, without question, Disney excels in. By merging Disney’s world-renowned storytelling with football, the Playmerkers project aims to increase the proportion of girls who meet the standards of physical activity set out by the World Health Organisation. Presently, only 16% of persons meet their criteria.

The Malta FA Woman’s Department, who fall under the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation are coordinating the project in Malta. Together, they targeted 5-8 year old girls not playing football prior. In doing so, Malta has joined 22 other UEFA national associations in committing to bring Playmakers through schools, clubs, and local communities.

How does the program work? The Playmaker’s program is comprised of 10 sessions, each of which follows the narrative of Disney hits like Frozen, The Incredibles 2, and Moana. Add footballs, bibs, cones, and a host of highly trained coaches to the mix, and participants are made to play football whilst occupying the roles of popular characters, bringing the scenes to life through movement, teamwork, and imagination. Pierre Brincat, the Malta FA’s director of Women Football gave the details of the first phase in a press launch that was held at the Centenary Stadium: “We are honoured to be part of this program and that it is helping us open the doors to more girls to play the beautiful game of football,” he said. “Research shows that by taking a story-led approach to coaching, and by being collaborative and non-competitive, interest in participation increases.” “Our coaches are committed to embracing the program and we look forward to rolling out sessions across the country.”