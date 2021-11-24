Emma Muscat Is Coming In Hot With Her New Single ‘Più Di Te’

“Più di te narrates the personal rebirth of a young woman who puts away her fears and focuses on finding self-confidence within herself,” Muscat said in her press release.

Maltese pop-star Emma Muscat dropped her new single today titled “Più Di Te” which, as the Amici sensation put it, is an “oath to self-confidence”.

Muscat is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter, pianist and household name who has been exploring her talents since the age of five.

Più di te, or More of You, came out today on all music platforms. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated music video comes out this Saturday.

“Emma uses her velvety voice to express herself and her feelings: on stage she feels more at ease than in (almost) any other place on planet Earth,” the press release said.

This comes with no surprise, considering her first album “Moments” entered the top ten of the FIMI chart for three consecutive weeks preceded by the single “I Need Somebody”.

Among her list of successes, she attended the Isle of MTV 2018 together with Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld and Sigala.

Then, she performed again in 2019 with Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max. That same year she released her single “Avec Moi” with Biondo reaching more than 6 million streams, while she subsequently collaborated with Junior Cally on the single “Cigarette RMX”.

She also duetted with Eros Ramazzotti at the Joseph Calleja concert and opened a concert for Rita Ora and Martin Garrix.

In November 2018 she featured with Shade in the song “Figurati Noi” which exceeded 10 and a half million streams on Spotify. Soon after, “Moments Christmas Edition” was published; embellished with some of the most famous Christmas songs.

On June 25, 2021, the new summer single “Meglio di Sera” by Emma Muscat was released, which renewed the collaboration with the singer Astol together with the Spanish singer-songwriter Alvaro de Luna.

This single once again obtained the GOLD certification.

The starlet has fans all over Malta and Italy and we just love seeing her make her mark on the music industry.

Will you be listening to Più di te?