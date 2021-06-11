Footballers In Maltese Racism Spat Reconcile: ‘We’re Hoping To Send A Clear And Powerful Message’
The Senglea FC player who allegedly hurled a racist slur to Birkirkara FC player Paul Mbong, has met up with Mbong months after the notorious incident.
André Scicluna and Paula Mbong have revealed in a Facebook post that they have met up and clarified the situation that happened in December 2020, agreeing that it was a “misunderstanding”.
“We are both hoping to send a clear and powerful message of respect and sportsmanship”, Scicluna wrote in his post, highlighting the importance of respect towards others and saying no to racism in all forms.
Back in December, Mbong accused Scicluna of hurling a racist slur towards him in the 85th minute of a football match that saw Mbong tackle Scicluna. They both got a yellow card, however, Scicluna already had a yellow card and therefore got sent off.
Before he left the pitch, Scicluna allegedly told Mbong something which caused him to retaliate, thus earning Scicluna his second yellow card.
At the time, Scicluna denied that Mbong’s race was ever brought into the heated argument that followed the tackle, yet did admit his regret for having pushed the Birkirkara Footballer.
