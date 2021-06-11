Footballers In Maltese Racism Spat Reconcile: ‘We’re Hoping To Send A Clear And Powerful Message’

The Senglea FC player who allegedly hurled a racist slur to Birkirkara FC player Paul Mbong, has met up with Mbong months after the notorious incident.

André Scicluna and Paula Mbong have revealed in a Facebook post that they have met up and clarified the situation that happened in December 2020, agreeing that it was a “misunderstanding”.

“We are both hoping to send a clear and powerful message of respect and sportsmanship”, Scicluna wrote in his post, highlighting the importance of respect towards others and saying no to racism in all forms.