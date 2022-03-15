Fox News Cameraman Killed In Ukraine After Vehicle Came Under Heavy Gunfire

A Fox News cameraman was killed in Ukraine after his vehicle came under gunfire just outside of Kyiv.

The cameraman, 55-year old Pierre Zakrzewski, was a veteran war reporter who had been on the field in Ukraine since February. He had been traveling alongside journalist Benjamin Hall, who was hospitalised following the attack.

The announcement of Zakrewski’s death came from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Scott said.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us.”

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”