Fox News Cameraman Killed In Ukraine After Vehicle Came Under Heavy Gunfire
A Fox News cameraman was killed in Ukraine after his vehicle came under gunfire just outside of Kyiv.
The cameraman, 55-year old Pierre Zakrzewski, was a veteran war reporter who had been on the field in Ukraine since February. He had been traveling alongside journalist Benjamin Hall, who was hospitalised following the attack.
The announcement of Zakrewski’s death came from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Scott said.
“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us.”
“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”
#BREAKING: Fox News announces cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed yesterday in the attack that left Benjamin Hall injured.@BillHemmer called him “an absolute legend” who “cover[ed] wars in Iraq & Afghanistan & Syria” and “his loss is devastating.” pic.twitter.com/4YYrZcQD0l
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022
“Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand,” Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said Tuesday.
“The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy, and eye for the story will carry on.”
I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022
Zakrzewski became the second journalist killed during the military conflict in Ukraine.
His death follows that of Brent Renaud, an award-winning journalist, and filmmaker, who was working in Irpin, Ukraine at the time when his vehicle was targeted by Russian soldiers who shot and killed him.
Since the beginning of the conflict just over two weeks ago, several journalists and media workers have been wounded but none had died until Sunday.
With the war raging on, one could only speculate how many more lives are needlessly placed at risk.
Rest in peace