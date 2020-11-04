Has Anyone Seen Nik? This Service Dog Has Gone Missing In Burmarrad

د . إAEDSRر . س

An appeal has been launched to find a missing service dog named Nik, who was last seen in Burmarrad this afternoon.

Nik, a golden retriever, is trained to work with people with a condition or disability to help them face day-to-day difficulties. He was supposed to meet his new family next week, and they’re also asking the public to help them find Nik. 

The golden retriever was trained by Service Dogs Malta Foundation, which aims to help people with an impairment gain independence through the services of professionally-trained dog. Their ultimate goal is to make sure anyone who could benefit from having a service dog isn’t left without one. 

Nik was last seen earlier this afternoon at 1pm near Piscapo Gardens in Burmarrad.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call one of the foundation’s founders, Joseph Stafrace, on 7961 7814.

