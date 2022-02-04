‘I’ll Rape Your Sister’: Victim Of Rabat Abduction Recounts The Experience Of His Kidnapping Experience
Carlos Schembri, the alleged victim of a Rabat abduction earlier last month revealed in court that his abductors threatened to ‘cut off his fingers and rape his sister.’
The incident, which happened on the 21st January, saw five men charged in the abduction.
The suspected abductors, Christian Borg, Thorne Mangion, Tyson Grech, Burton Azzopardi and Jeremy Borg, aged between 20 and 28, were hauled to court this evening to face charges.
During the ordeal, Borg threatened to ‘cut off [Schembri’s] fingers’, that ‘he would not be able to make it back home’. Meanwhile, Tyson Grech threatened ‘rape the victim’s sister’. It was even alleged that Thorne Mangion broke the victim’s tooth.
Keys to his van, his mobile phone, and around €1,000 in cash were stolen from him. He kept denying he stole the van and that they searched his phone to find evidence of the theft.
During the hearing, Schembri described a scene where the accused jumped out of the van and beat him from within his own seat. He resisted as they attempted to pull him out of the car, up until he was overwhelmed.
Schembri even pointed out that among those in the van was Luke Milton, a business partner of the ‘ringleader’ in the accused, and one who is yet to be arraigned.
Throughout the ordeal, the victim was allegedly beaten by Tyson and Thorne, all the while being questioned about a stolen van as the company made its way to Kordin, where according to a witness, Borg kept his cars.
Borg is the owner of several car hire companies and showrooms.
Christian Borg, Jeremy Borg and Azzopardi were also charged with recidivism, while Jeremy Borg was also charged with breaching a bail order while under a suspended sentence and Azzopardi with breaching two bail orders.
All of them are pleading not guilty.
Inspector Roderick Attard testified that the five men abducted the victim from outside his garage in Triq tat-Tabija, Rabat last Friday and hauled him into a van.
They drove off towards Paola but the victim somehow managed to escape and report his abductors to the police. He identified them all by name, having previously enjoyed a working relationship with them, and CCTV footage corroborated his version of events.
Although it wasn’t specified in court, ONE News reported that the victim was a mechanic.
Times of Malta reported that lawyer Giannella de Marco, who is part of the defence team, asked the prosecution whether the abductee had robbed six vehicles from the accused and whether the accused were actually driving him straight to a police station.
Inspector Attard confirmed the allegations of theft and said a magisterial inquiry has been opened into the victim. With regards to whether the accused were driving the victim to the police, the inspector said the bigger picture needs to be seen.