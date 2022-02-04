‘I’ll Rape Your Sister’: Victim Of Rabat Abduction Recounts The Experience Of His Kidnapping Experience

Carlos Schembri, the alleged victim of a Rabat abduction earlier last month revealed in court that his abductors threatened to ‘cut off his fingers and rape his sister.’ The incident, which happened on the 21st January, saw five men charged in the abduction. According to a report by Malta Today , Schembri explained to the court how on the day, he was at his garage in Rabat, at which point he saw one of his captives order him to get out of his car whilst a van stopped beside him. The suspected abductors, Christian Borg, Thorne Mangion, Tyson Grech, Burton Azzopardi and Jeremy Borg, aged between 20 and 28, were hauled to court this evening to face charges. During the ordeal, Borg threatened to ‘cut off [Schembri’s] fingers’, that ‘he would not be able to make it back home’. Meanwhile, Tyson Grech threatened ‘rape the victim’s sister’. It was even alleged that Thorne Mangion broke the victim’s tooth. Keys to his van, his mobile phone, and around €1,000 in cash were stolen from him. He kept denying he stole the van and that they searched his phone to find evidence of the theft.

During the hearing, Schembri described a scene where the accused jumped out of the van and beat him from within his own seat. He resisted as they attempted to pull him out of the car, up until he was overwhelmed. Schembri even pointed out that among those in the van was Luke Milton, a business partner of the ‘ringleader’ in the accused, and one who is yet to be arraigned. Throughout the ordeal, the victim was allegedly beaten by Tyson and Thorne, all the while being questioned about a stolen van as the company made its way to Kordin, where according to a witness, Borg kept his cars. Borg is the owner of several car hire companies and showrooms.