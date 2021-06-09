Long-Term Patients Leave Mount Carmel Hospital For ‘State-Of-The-Art’ Facility In Paola

28 long-term psychiatric patients were relocated from Mount Carmel Hospital to Casal Nuovo in Paola over the last ten days, Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted this morning. The official inauguration of the 50-bed-facility will take place tomorrow morning.

Mount Carmel Hospital has been heavily criticised over the years, a sentiment that was revived in January of this year after a patient (the author of this piece) wrote an eye-opening account on her experience inside the hospital.

In 2018, Fearne made promises of a new mental health hospital to open near Mater Dei Hospital by 2025. Until now, no solution was announced for the patients currently staying in Mount Carmel Hospital.