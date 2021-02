There are 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 144 new recoveries.

A total of 2,944 swab tests were administered yesterday. There adore no COVID-19 related deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Malta has a total of 2,545 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 5,410 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 31, 633 total doses handed out so far.

Tag someone who needs to read this