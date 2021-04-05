Malta To Reopen Libyan Embassy And Looks To Resume Commercial Flights 

Malta will be reopening its embassy in Libyan capital Tripoli, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela told his Libyan counterpart today.

Abela is currently leading a delegation to the North African country, which recently saw Abdul Hamid Dbeibah sworn in as new interim Prime Minister. Dbeibah is now tasked with addressing a number of pressing concerns for Libya, including the COVID-19 pandemic, before leading the country to national elections.

Accompanying Abela are Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

The Prime Minister also told Dbeibah that he looked forward to the resumption of flights between Malta and Libya, once this becomes possible. Abela also pledged to assist Libya on a diplomatic level for it to be able to procure the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A prosperous and peaceful Libya also means a prosperous Mediterranean and a prosperous Europe,” Abela said, adding that it was the Maltese government’s belief that the international community should help in, and not interfere with, the rebuilding of Libya.

Abela said Malta would continue advocating for support for Libya within Europe.

During its visit, the Maltese delegation also met with President Younes Menfi.

