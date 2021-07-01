Mellieħa Police Constable Turns Local Hero After Saving A Kitten Stuck In A Pool

Yesterday, a kitten fell into the pool of an uninhabited residence and somehow found himself wedged in the gully.

The quick action of PC Clayton Scicluna saved the life of a poor kitten stuck in a pool.

The concerned neighbours informed the Mellieħa Community Police about the incident and PC Scicluna immediately came to the rescue.

He was provided a ladder by a neighbour and was able to climb over the barrier between him and the pool, and safely return the refreshed kitten back to land.

“Well done PC Scicluna and thank you to the neighbours for their assistance ” said the Malta Police Force in a Facebook post commending the prompt actions of the constable.

