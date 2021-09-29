Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina Cleared Of Dangerous Driving Allegations

Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina has been cleared of all allegations linked to hazardous driving in an incident that occurred around two years ago.

The incident had taken place in June 2019 in Marsa, when Aquilina was alleged to have disobeyed orders given to him by traffic police.

Aquilina was charged earlier this year over the incident, and this morning he was completely cleared of the charges against him.

Labour presenter Karl Stagno Navarra had recently aired the footage related to the incident on his television programme ‘Pjazza’.

The footage showed Aquilina in his car, blocking the path of the ministerial car, while police officers on two motorbikes on the side of the vehicle are seen giving him orders.

Aquilina took to Facebook to announce the news himself, saying “today I find myself satisfied that the Court has liberated me from the accusations that were thrown at me in an attempt to dirty my name.”

In his Facebook post, he refers to what he described as attempts by Stagno Navarra and ONE to damage his reputation.