Passengers Arriving From Amber Countries Will Get Rapid Tested On Site, Fearne Announces
Another update to Malta’s COVID-19 prevention strategy has been announced by Malta’s Minister for Health, Chris Fearne.
Taking to Twitter, Fearne announced that all passengers arriving at Malta International Airport from countries with amber warnings and without a negative COVID-19 swab result will be getting rapidly tested on site.
This news comes as another addition to Malta’s COVID-19 measures – which includes a closure of bars that has been extended throughout December, masks being made mandatory masks in outdoor spaces and 11pm curfews on restaurants.
All of these measures are in accordance with the European Union’s warning on the 25th November. In this announcement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of Europe facing a third coronavirus wave over the Christmas period should restrictions be lifted too quickly.
“We must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes, relaxing too fast” von der Leyen stated on the matter.
Meanwhile, Malta currently faces 2086 active cases and 141 deaths after 102 new cases and four deaths were reported. Malta is also only days away from reaching 10,000 COVID-19 cases in total (we currently have 9975 total cases).
