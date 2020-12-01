Passengers Arriving From Amber Countries Will Get Rapid Tested On Site, Fearne Announces

Another update to Malta’s COVID-19 prevention strategy has been announced by Malta’s Minister for Health, Chris Fearne.

Taking to Twitter, Fearne announced that all passengers arriving at Malta International Airport from countries with amber warnings and without a negative COVID-19 swab result will be getting rapidly tested on site.

This news comes as another addition to Malta’s COVID-19 measures – which includes a closure of bars that has been extended throughout December, masks being made mandatory masks in outdoor spaces and 11pm curfews on restaurants.