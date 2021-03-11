Prime Minister Morally Obliged To Order Electorgas Public Inquiry Following Shocking Court Testimony, Repubblika Insists

Civil society group Repubblika has reiterated its call for a independent public inquiry into the Electrogas deal, arguing that today’s shocking testimony by assassin Vince Muscat placed a moral obligation on Prime Minister Robert Abela to do so immediately.

Earlier today, Muscat testified in the compilation of evidence against fellow assassins George and Alfred Degiorgio after entering a guilty plea for his role in the journalist’s murder in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Among the revelations to emerge from today’s sitting was the allegation that criminal lawyer David Gatt had visited the three men who carried out the assassination before and after the murder, allegedly on the orders of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. Muscat also told the court that he had been told by Alfred Degiorgio that middleman Melvin Theuma had told him to “hurry because she was going to publish something”.

In a statement, Repubblika said it was “shocked” by the day’s testimony, adding that it showed that some highest officials within the Maltese government, high-ranking police officers, and criminals helped each other to ensure Caruana Galizia was killed and subsequent investigations derailed.

“We also heard about the urgency there was for Daphne to be killed before she could publish a big story, which everything indicates was about the corrupt Electrogas power station deal,” Repubblika said, adding that it would continue to fight for justice for the late journalist.

“After what we heard today, Repubblika insists that Prime Minister Robert Abela has a moral obligation to stop opposing the setting up of an independent and public inquiry into Electrogas.”

In his testimony, Muscat also claimed that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona had leaked a considerable amount of information to Alfred Degiorgio, including the whereabouts of Caruana Galizia in the run up to her murder. Muscat also claimed that he had been told by Alfred Degiorgio that Cardona would get information from then-Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

Cardona has dismissed Muscat’s testimony as “hearsay” and “part of a plot to frame” him. Valletta has also categorically denied having passed on information to anyone that’s not required by him at law.

