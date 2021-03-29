Steve Chetcuti Reaches Halfway Mark In Journey Across The Atlantic

Steve Chetcuti has reached the half-way mark in his challenge to row 6,000 kilometres across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 50-year-old amateur athlete set off from Portima, Portugal, at the start of the month and is rowing to Kourou in French Guiana.

Chetcuti is accompanied by adventurer Ralph Tuijn and four other people on this journey from Europe to mainland South America.

The crew is making the crossing in a Rannoch 45 boat and is attempting to break the world record, which is set at 48 days, 4 hours and 30 minutes. Chetcuti is also looking to collect money for three charities.

The almost two-month-long journey has taken years of preparation, including hours of conditioning, high-intensity training, and even 24-hour rows. Though breaking a world record is good motivation in and of itself, Chetcuti has in fact undertaken the challenge for a much more noble cause.

Two years ago, Chetcuti lost his older brother, Michael, to cancer and this journey is dedicated to Hospice Malta and the staff who helped his family cope with the loss.

Chetcuti is also collecting funds for two other charities: Swiss Cancer League, a non-profit organisation attending to all aspects of cancer and Terre des Hommes, a Swiss child relief agency.

You can also be a part of Chetcuti’s journey by making a donation here.

