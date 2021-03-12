Training In Groups Of Four Or Less Is Not Allowed Under New Restrictions

Any sports activity that is not practiced alone is not permitted under Malta’s latest COVID-19 restrictions, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The latest measures prohibit any organised sports from taking place, but allow for groups of four people or less to meet both indoors and outdoors. This has caused many, including many personal trainers, to ask whether it would permitted for small groups of four to train together.

“Organised sports can’t take place unless it involves a person who is doing it on their own initiative and not together with others. This includes training,” Gauci said.

She noted however that while organised sporting activities were not allowed, this should not stop anyone from going out for a walk or jog.

Regarding the Maltese national football team’s upcoming fixture against Russia, Gauci said that a legal notice published this week allows her to issue an exemption to the measures for national teams in any sport, but only after a “case-by-case consideration”.

Malta is set to play Russia at home on 24th March in its opening World Cup 2022 qualifying match.

Yesterday, coach Devis Mangia named his squad for the Russia game, as well as the subsequent away matches against Slovakia and Croatia, in a sign of confidence that the game will go ahead.

Gauci said that health authorities were in talks with the MFA “to determine what the situation will be”. She added that, should the exemption be granted, the team would still need to abide by all safety protocols in place.

