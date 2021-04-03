Two Deaths And 62 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta
There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, according to the Ministry of Health.
Two patient died in the last 24 hours, meaning the virus death toll has increased to 397.
With 114 recoveries, total active cases have dropped to 633.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•04•2021
Meanwhile, 209,065 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the rollout began in December. A total of 57,123 people are full-vaccinated in Malta.
