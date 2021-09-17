Freshers’ Has Gone Virtual! Here’s How To Reach Malta’s Students Without Pissing Them Off
It seems students and teens are always on their phones, almost as if they live their lives through the 6 inch screen in their hands – so if you’re trying to get their attention, you know where to go.
Whether you’re targeting students at University, MCAST, any 6th Form, or anyone else who’s a young person in Malta, chances are they have the FreeHour app already downloaded on their phone – if not, they almost definitely form part of FreeHour’s dedicated social media following of over 38,500 local youths.
With October fast approaching, Back To School season is right around the corner! At this time of year, students are more engaged than ever & FreeHour is pulling out all the stops to give students everything they need.
After the world had an unplanned hiatus, we needed to shift from in person to online. But how do you transfer the magic of Freshers’ Week to your phone? It was obvious that Freshers’ Week needed to get a revamp after all that happened to the world.
That’s when FreeHour’s Virtual Freshers’ Month was born, with this year being the 2nd one in a row. Students get to enjoy 30 days of offers, giveaways, fun in-app games, & so much more, all curated especially for the 13-25 year old demographic returning back to school.
The whole event is online, with 30 Day Virtual Stands available on the FreeHour app – whereby your brand can promote its products, services & even recruitment opportunities directly to students, all from the comfort of their home.
Marketing your business and growing your brand’s community using social media used to be a tricky situation to navigate. But, thanks to the social media whizzes at FreeHour, you no longer have to do that! Simply take a look at what they offer below:
✅ Virtual Freshers’ Stand for 30 days inc. Push Notifications
✅ Tailored Content Creation through Photography & Videography
✅ Brand Awareness from Posts, Stories & Giveaways
✅ Recruitment Campaigns targeted to our student user base
All the above can be achieved on FreeHour’s platform which has 38.5K followers on Instagram, 23.5K Active App users, and 17K followers on Facebook.
They’ve officially partnered with the University of Malta, Deloitte, McDonald’s, The Ministry for the Environment, & KeepMePosted for some awesome campaigns, such as their successful Mental Health Awareness campaign & their Careers Recruitment Month.
If you really want to stand out, make sure to have a chat with them by scheduling a meeting here, or learning more about what they offer on their dedicated website here.
They’ll also guide you through everything you might need for Back to School, including some valuable advice on how to best achieve your business goals through the platform. Get in touch today!
