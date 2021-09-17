It seems students and teens are always on their phones, almost as if they live their lives through the 6 inch screen in their hands – so if you’re trying to get their attention, you know where to go.

Whether you’re targeting students at University, MCAST, any 6th Form, or anyone else who’s a young person in Malta, chances are they have the FreeHour app already downloaded on their phone – if not, they almost definitely form part of FreeHour’s dedicated social media following of over 38,500 local youths.

With October fast approaching, Back To School season is right around the corner! At this time of year, students are more engaged than ever & FreeHour is pulling out all the stops to give students everything they need.

After the world had an unplanned hiatus, we needed to shift from in person to online. But how do you transfer the magic of Freshers’ Week to your phone? It was obvious that Freshers’ Week needed to get a revamp after all that happened to the world.