WATCH: Fire Engulfs Cars Parked At Golden Bay Car Park
A number of cars have been damaged in a fire which engulfed at least two cars parked at the Golden Bay car park.
Footage posted to Instagram by Freehour shows one car completely engulfed in flames and a considerable amount of smoke billowing out from it.
A police spokesperson confirmed that reports had been received about the fire, but could not provide any details about what had happened, or indeed whether the first had been brought under control.
Members of the Civil Protection Department are however on-site and tending to the fire.
It is at this stage unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze or what had caused it.
More to follow
