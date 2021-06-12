د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Fire Engulfs Cars Parked At Golden Bay Car Park

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A number of cars have been damaged in a fire which engulfed at least two cars parked at the Golden Bay car park. 

Footage posted to Instagram by Freehour shows one car completely engulfed in flames and a considerable amount of smoke billowing out from it. 

A police spokesperson confirmed that reports had been received about the fire, but could not provide any details about what had happened, or indeed whether the first had been brought under control. 

 

Members of the Civil Protection Department are however on-site and tending to the fire. 

It is at this stage unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze or what had caused it. 

More to follow

Share this with someone that needs to read it

READ NEXT: Footballers In Maltese Racism Spat Reconcile: 'We're Hoping To Send A Clear And Powerful Message'

You may also love

View All