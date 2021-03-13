WATCH: Police On The Hunt For Man Who Allegedly Held Up Bormla Merchandise Store

Footage released by One News shows officers tracing the escape route of the man who allegedly carried out the hold-up.

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly carried out an armed robbery in Bormla this afternoon.

The incident allegedly occurred at 1.15pm in a shop selling merchandise in Triq l-Oratorju in Bormla.

According to police, a masked man armed with a knife allegedly entered the shop took the cash register from the shop keeper, a 61-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk. The man escaped with the money.

An investigation has been opened while police continue their search for the accused.

